Protector GRS and UB60D UAV from Ukrainian Armor showcased at exercises in Poland. PHOTOS

During the "Firestorm" exercises of Poland’s Territorial Defense Forces at the Nowa Dęba training ground, the company Ukrainian Armor showcased its products.

"As part of the exercises of Poland’s Territorial Defense units, our company demonstrated the capabilities of the Protector ground robotic system (GRS) and the UB60D unmanned aerial system (UAV). This demonstration is the first step toward future adoption of these products by the Polish military," said CEO Vladyslav Belbas.

According to him, there is strong interest in the company’s products in Poland, and the possibility of strengthening the Polish army with these systems is being considered.

The participation of Ukrainian Armor’s products in international exercises demonstrates not only the level of development of Ukrainian defense technologies, but also their role in strengthening the security of Ukraine’s partners, particularly Poland, as well as in supporting the collective security of the EU and NATO," Belbas added.

What is known about the Protector ground robotic system and the UB60D UAV?

Protector ground robotic system is a modern remotely operated platform designed to carry out the most complex and dangerous missions without risking personnel. "Protector adapts to various tasks - from logistics and engineering operations to evacuation of the wounded, demonstrating its strategic value for modern military forces.







The UB60D unmanned aerial system is a precision strike weapon for engaging personnel and light armored vehicles from the air. The drone integrates its combat payload and control system into a single platform, enabling rapid action in highly dynamic conditions while delivering accuracy, speed and readiness for immediate target engagement.

Exercise "Firestorm"

Around 2,500 Polish Territorial Defense troops are taking part in the large-scale Firestorm exercise. It is being held as part of the Defender-25 training federation, which involves more than 30,000 service members and 600 pieces of equipment from the Polish Armed Forces and NATO member states.

