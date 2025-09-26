Poles urged to leave Belarus immediately

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on citizens to leave Belarus immediately. The reasons are war, the risk of arrests and the dangerous situation.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a message distributed by the Polish Embassy in Belarus.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges all Polish citizens who are still in Belarus to immediately leave the country by available private and commercial means," the embassy said.

Polish citizens are also advised to refrain from any travel to Belarus "due to heightened tensions, ongoing war in the region and repeated unjustified arrests of Polish citizens."

"In the event of a significant deterioration in the security situation, closure of borders or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may become significantly more difficult or impossible," the Polish Embassy emphasised.

