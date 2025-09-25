Poland is preparing to amend its law on the deployment of troops abroad to allow its troops to shoot down Russian targets, such as drones, over Ukraine without prior approval from NATO or the EU.

Euractiv writes about this.

The draft, submitted by the defense ministry in June, is expected to be finalized in an expedited manner.

Initially, the law allowed the president to authorize the deployment of troops at the request of the government in cases such as armed conflict, peacekeeping, the fight against terrorism or evacuation. But in 2022 - the day before a full-scale Russian invasion - the government amended it to require approval from NATO, the EU and the foreign country where Polish troops will operate.

The Russian influence investigation commission later criticized the change, saying it stripped Warsaw of the right to act independently against drones crossing the border from Ukraine or Belarus. The current ruling coalition plans to lift these restrictions under the "shoot first, ask questions later" principle, giving the military more flexibility to respond to threats.

