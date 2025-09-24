Poland to establish center for implementing Ukraine’s battlefield experience

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the creation of a center to implement Ukraine’s battlefield experience.

Censor.NET reported this, citing European Pravda.

Kosiniak-Kamysz spoke about Polish government measures aimed at strengthening defense capabilities. Among them, he mentioned the purchase of surface and underwater drone systems, which he had discussed last week with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal during a visit to Kyiv.

"The development of Ukraine’s drone industry is impressive, and its integration into the army deserves our respect and adoption. That is why, within NATO structures, we established a unit of the NATO-Ukraine Analysis, Training and Education Center to apply this experience at the Alliance level," the Polish minister said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that a national center to implement Ukraine’s experience is also being set up, though he did not provide further details.

