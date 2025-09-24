Russia’s current actions do not indicate readiness for real peace, - Nawrocki at UN

Polish President Karol Nawrocki commented on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones, noting that Poland opened fire on enemy targets for the first time since World War II. He emphasized that such actions of the Russian Federation do not indicate readiness for peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Nawrocki said this during a speech at a session of the UN General Assembly.

For example, he recalled that on the night of September 10, Russian drones attacked a NATO member state, deliberately violating the Polish border.

"More than a dozen drones deliberately violated the borders of my country, and I assure you that it was not an accident, it was done by order issued in the capital of a state that is a permanent member of the Security Council (UN - ed.)," the Polish president said.

Nawrocki noted that as a result, Poland was forced to open fire on enemy targets over its territory for the first time since World War II. He added that Poland will always respond accordingly and is ready to defend its territory.

In addition, the President of Poland noted that Russia's current actions do not indicate readiness for real peace. He emphasized that Russia must end the war and take full responsibility for it.

He assured that Poland supports the work of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, and also supports the idea of establishing a Special Tribunal to try those responsible for aggression against Ukraine.

"No war can be profitable for aggressors. Wars cannot be profitable for aggressors in economic terms either," Nawrocki emphasized.

According to him, we cannot accept that the aggressors "march with impunity through foreign territories" and that the perpetrators of war crimes "go to sleep peacefully every day without being held accountable."

In his opinion, it is necessary to build an international accountability system that will not hesitate to call evil by name, regardless of the flag: "We must make it clear: there are borders, human rights and international law. And anyone who violates them must face serious consequences."

Read more: UN: Ill-treatment of civilians in Russian-occupied territories reflects ’worrying trend’

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.