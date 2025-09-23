UN: Ill-treatment of civilians in Russian-occupied territories reflects ’worrying trend’

The United Nations Human Rights Office has released a report on the ill-treatment of civilians detained in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report.

According to the document, most of the 215 released civilians interviewed described beatings, electric shocks, mock executions, prolonged stress positions, death threats, and sexual violence, which "reflects a worrying trend." Poor conditions of detention, lack of food and medical care have also been reported.

UN experts emphasize that Russia has been applying its own criminal law in the occupied territories, ignoring international humanitarian law. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk noted that the detainees are subjected to arbitrary arrests and limited contact with their families, and the rights of the victims should be a key issue in any peace talks.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, as of May 2025, about 1,800 civilians remained imprisoned by the Russian Federation in the occupied territories, but the actual number is likely higher.

The report also noted that detentions on the territory controlled by Ukraine were mainly related to national security cases and collaboration. As of July 21, 2025, 2,258 people were held in pre-trial detention centers and penitentiaries in Ukraine, and approximately 20,000 criminal proceedings were opened, which put a significant burden on the criminal justice system.

The UN continues to document cases of torture and ill-treatment of detainees, and accountability for violations remains limited.