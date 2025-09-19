Three Ukrainian teenagers brought back from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO

Three more Ukrainian teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the statement, an 18-year-old girl lived with her mother in occupied Crimea. They were unable to leave on their own and had to change their place of residence constantly to avoid persecution by Russian security services.

Another girl, after finishing school, was pressured to enroll in universities in Crimea or Russia. She dreamed of returning to free Ukraine and studying there.

Read more: 16 children returned from Russian occupation: relatives of one of girls were sentenced to many years in penal colony

A 19-year-old boy hesitated for a long time to leave, fearing that Russian forces might detain him at a checkpoint and forcibly conscript him into the army.

"Today they are safe and receiving assistance, from restoring documents to psychological support. I thank the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the volunteer initiative Humanity, and all partners who contributed to this rescue," the statement reads.

Read more: Another group of children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region – RMA