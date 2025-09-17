Another group of children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region – RMA

Another group of children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region has returned to Ukraine-controlled territory.

This was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the youngest child is just nine months old and the oldest is 17.

"The horrors of occupation are now behind them. The children are safe and receiving all necessary support. Their rescue took place within President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Bring Kids Back UA’ initiative and thanks to the efforts of the Save Ukraine team. Since the start of the year, 187 children have been evacuated from temporary occupation. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who continues to fight for the return of our children," Prokudin added.

