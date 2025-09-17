1,603 children remain in forced evacuation zone in Donetsk region – RMA

As of now, 1,264 families with 1,603 children remain in settlements of Donetsk region where forced evacuation of families with children is underway.

This was reported during a briefing by Yuliia Ryzhakova, head of the Children’s Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Censor.NET notes, citing Ukrinform.

"In six settlements across four territorial communities where mandatory evacuation of children with parents or legal guardians has been announced, 1,603 children remain — that’s 1,264 families," the RMA official said.

She added that the largest number of children are in the Druzhkivka territorial community: 1,582 children in 1,250 families.

According to Ryzhakova, 156 children from 119 families were forcibly evacuated from the region over the past week, including 126 children from 95 families in the Druzhkivka community.

In addition, the Donetsk RMA reported that 17,900 civilians remain in areas of active hostilities, including eight children: one in the Lyman community and seven in the Dobropillia community.

In total, more than 1,298,000 civilians have been evacuated from Ukraine-controlled areas of Donetsk region, including 198,000 children and about 47,000 people with disabilities. Over the past week, more than 4,000 civilians were evacuated outside the region.

