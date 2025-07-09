24,000 civilians remain in Donetsk combat zone

About 24,000 people remain in the active combat zone in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Dmytro Petlin, Head of the Operational Duty Service, Communications, Alerting, and Public Information Department of the Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense Work Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"Evacuation efforts continue, and as of yesterday evening, the total number of people evacuated to Ukrainian-controlled territory in the region exceeds 1,235,500 civilians, including 192,600 children and over 46,700 persons with disabilities… As of yesterday, 268,000 civilians remain in Ukrainian-controlled areas," Petlin said.

He noted that due to the security situation, one more community, Shakhove, was added last week to the list of communities designated as active combat zones.

"We now have 18 such communities, with a total population of about 24,000 remaining. Of these, 113 are children, since there are no longer children in Shakhove," the Regional Military Administration representative clarified.

He informed that about 1,300 people were evacuated from the region last week, and evacuation efforts are ongoing.

