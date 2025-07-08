Two families with children evacuated from Bilozerka. PHOTO

In Kherson region, police evacuated two families with children from the shelling-hit town of Bilozerka. Bilozerka faces daily attacks by occupiers who mercilessly shell it with artillery and strike with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to Vitalii Saifutdinov, head of the juvenile prevention department, under the initiative of the regional police leadership, juvenile police officers communicate daily with families living in settlements under enemy fire. Law enforcement urges parents to relocate with their children to safer areas.

"One 43-year-old resident of Bilozerka heeded police advice. She decided to evacuate with her two daughters, aged 11 and 12, from the shelling and contacted the police.

At the appointed time, considering the security situation, juvenile inspectors picked up the woman and her children and, together with volunteers from the public organization ‘Save Ukraine,’ evacuated them in an armored vehicle," the statement reads.

Additionally, a 38-year-old local woman decided to leave with her 13- and 6-year-old sons. Police community officers also participated in this evacuation operation.





The families are now safe and adapting to their new temporary residence.