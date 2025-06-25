ENG
120 children remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region – RMA

Donetsk region.

As of now, 120 children remain in the combat zone in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by Serhii Honcharov, head of the Department of Civil Defense of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 24 June 2025, 24,527 civilians remain in the active combat zone within the region, including 120 children," the official said.

Specifically, 8,955 people remain in the Kostiantynivka community, which is under constant Russian shelling, including 8,762 residents in the city of Kostyantynivka itself.

Currently, 16 communities in Donetsk are located within the active combat zone: Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvanivka, Illinivka, Lyman, Horlivka, Kurakhove, Maryinka, Myrnohrad, Ocheretyne, Novoselivka, and Udachne.

