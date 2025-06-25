17-year-old boy returned from Russia to Ukraine: he is now with his family. PHOTO
As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a 17-year-old boy who was separated from his family by the war back in 2022 was returned.
This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, after a long stay in the occupation and forced departure to Russia, he was able to overcome all difficulties and finally reunite with his mother and sister, who were waiting for him in Ukraine.
The return became possible thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network.
