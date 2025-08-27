545 children evacuated from Donetsk region in a week, nearly 2,000 remain

Over the past week, 545 children have been evacuated from settlements in Donetsk region where mandatory evacuation has been declared.

This was reported during a briefing by Yuliia Ryzhkova, head of the Children’s Service, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET writes.

She reminded that the mandatory evacuation of families with children continues in nine settlements across five communities. Currently, 1,972 children remain there:

40 children in the Lyman community,

69 in the Dobropillia community (59 of them in Dobropillia city),

2 in the Kryvorizka community,

108 in the Bilozerka community,

1,753 in the Druzhkivka community.

Ryzhkova said that during the past week alone, 545 children were evacuated from settlements under mandatory evacuation orders:

9 from the Lyman community,

86 from the Dobropillia community,

348 from the Bilozerka community,

99 from the Druzhkivka community,

3 from the Andriivka community.

She added that overall, 16,245 children remain in Ukraine-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

