News Shelling of the Kherson region
Occupiers attacked 15-year-old boy with drone in Novoraisk, Kherson region

Drone with explosives

Today, August 23, Russian troops dropped explosives on a 15-year-old boy in Novoraysk, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksnder Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

"At around 11:30 a.m., Russian troops attacked a child in Novoraysk with a drone," the report said.

It is noted that as a result of the explosion of explosives from the UAV, a 15-year-old boy suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the thigh. He is currently in the hospital, and doctors assess his condition as moderate.

