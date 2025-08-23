Occupiers attacked 15-year-old boy with drone in Novoraisk, Kherson region
Today, August 23, Russian troops dropped explosives on a 15-year-old boy in Novoraysk, Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksnder Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
"At around 11:30 a.m., Russian troops attacked a child in Novoraysk with a drone," the report said.
It is noted that as a result of the explosion of explosives from the UAV, a 15-year-old boy suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the thigh. He is currently in the hospital, and doctors assess his condition as moderate.
