Invaders struck 31 settlements in Kherson region: one person was killed, 17 others were injured

The enemy attacked social and critical infrastructure in the Kherson region, using a wide range of weapons.

This was announced by Oleksander Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Over the past day, 31 settlements in the Kherson region were subjected to enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.

The occupiers targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas, damaging 10 high-rise buildings and four private houses. They also vandalized private cars.

One person was killed and 17 others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

