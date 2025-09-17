16 children returned from Russian occupation: relatives of one of girls were sentenced to many years in penal colony

Another 16 Ukrainian children were returned from the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the OP Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 15-year-old girl escaped from the occupation with her aunt after her parents and older brother were sentenced to many years in a penal colony by Russians on trumped-up charges.

A 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister lost their home and all their belongings after a fire completely destroyed their home.

A 15-year-old girl and her parents almost never left the house for three years, as the family lived in fear every day that the occupiers might knock on the door and take the children away. And the occupation "guardianship service" tried to take the 10-year-old boy away from his parents," he said.

Currently, the children are already in Ukraine, where they are receiving psychological support, restoring their documents and taking the first steps towards a new, peaceful life.

Read more: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: injured children in intensive care in serious condition