Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: injured children in intensive care in serious condition

Photo: Іван Федоров, начальник ОВА

Children who were injured as a result of a night-time enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia are currently in intensive care. Their condition is serious but stable.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA on his telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, doctors have been operating on the injured 4-year-old and 17-year-old girls during the night.

The children were taken to hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds.

"Their condition is currently stable, but the younger victim still has surgery ahead of her," the head of the region clarified.

Read more: Strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to 13, including two children

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 18 people, including two children, were wounded as a result of shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region.