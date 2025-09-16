ENG
News Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to 13, including two children

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: Іван Федоров, начальник ОВА

The number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia increased as a result of Russian strikes on the evening of 15 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Thirteen people were wounded, including two children: victims of the nighttime enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia continue to seek medical help," the report said.

The condition of one of the wounded is assessed by doctors as serious. The injured children, aged 4 and 17, are under medical supervision.

As a reminder, on the evening of 15 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. The enemy launched at least ten strikes. One person was killed.

