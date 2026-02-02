Artillerymen of 43rd Brigade destroyed Russian "Buk" air defence system along with its crew, detecting target with help of "Shark" UAV

Artillerymen of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo continue to reduce the enemy's air defence capabilities. According to Censor.NET, thanks to the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance and fire units, one of the occupiers' most valuable targets, the "Buk" anti-aircraft missile system, was destroyed.

The operation was the result of effective cooperation between drone operators and artillery crews.

Details of the "winter hunt":

Detection: The brigade's aerial reconnaissance officers, using the Shark reconnaissance UAV ("sharkists"), tracked down the enemy's air defence system, which the occupiers tried to camouflage in the winter landscape.

Destruction: After receiving the exact coordinates, the artillerymen delivered a devastating blow. The video captures the moment of impact, after which the equipment instantly burst into flames.

Result: The occupiers' expensive complex was completely destroyed. Along with the equipment, the entire crew operating the installation was also eliminated.

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The destruction of the "Buk" system significantly weakens the enemy's ability to cover their positions from Ukrainian air and missile strikes, and also opens up new opportunities for our kamikaze drones.

"Winter hunt for the enemy's 'BUK'! Our 'Sharkists,' in cooperation with their comrades, discovered and destroyed valuable equipment belonging to the occupiers. The crew is in the bag!" commented the 43rd Air Assault Brigade on the successful operation.

Watch more: Hunting Buks: two Russian SAM systems destroyed in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO