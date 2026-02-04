Border guards from Phoenix unit hit four enemy UAV control points in Lyman direction

Border guards from the Phoenix unit struck enemy UAV and artillery command posts in the Lyman direction with drones.

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Forces are systematically destroying Russian pilots and their shelters, thereby reducing the enemy's combat potential in their area of responsibility.

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The footage shows the following targets being hit:

4 Russian UAV control points;

3 FPV drones;

2 cannons;

2 occupiers;

1 shelter;

1 armoured vehicle;

1 tank;

1 ground-based robotic complex (GBC).

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