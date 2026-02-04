Ukrainian FPV drone eliminates four occupiers in inspection pit at repair base

Ukrainian drone operators continue to demonstrate skill in detecting and eliminating enemy personnel even in difficult shelters. As Censor.NET reports, footage has been published online showing a successful attack on a group of Russian invaders who tried to hide on the grounds of a repair base.

The video shows the moment when four Russian Armed Forces soldiers decided to use a vehicle inspection pit as a shelter, but were spotted by aerial reconnaissance.

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Elimination in a confined space:

No safe zones: Even technical structures at repair bases do not provide protection from modern means of attack. Choosing an inspection pit as a shelter turned into a trap for the occupiers.

Even technical structures at repair bases do not provide protection from modern means of attack. Choosing an inspection pit as a shelter turned into a trap for the occupiers. Pilot skill: The FPV drone operator precisely guided the kamikaze drone straight into the pit’s narrow opening, where enemy infantry had gathered. There were virtually no chances of survival in the confined space after the explosion.

The FPV drone operator precisely guided the kamikaze drone straight into the pit’s narrow opening, where enemy infantry had gathered. There were virtually no chances of survival in the confined space after the explosion. Result: A single hit put four invaders out of action at once, once again highlighting the high effectiveness of drones as a means of pinpoint elimination of the enemy.

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