NGU "Lasar’s Group" drone operators repel assault, burn tanks in Novopavlivka direction

Fighters from the NGU strike UAV unit "Lasar’s Group" repelled an assault in the Novopavlivka direction and burned enemy tanks.

As Censor.NET reports, in late January, the enemy attempted a mechanized assault on the Defense Forces’ positions but was defeated.

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The attack was repelled thanks to the Special Operations Center crews of the National Guard of Ukraine’s "Lasar’s Group" and fellow troops from adjacent units.

The offensive took place in the areas of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and the 9th Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reconnaissance from adjacent units recorded the movement of enemy vehicles and personnel toward Ukrainian positions. After that, the crews of the "Lasar’s" heavy bomber drones engaged the enemy assets.

Thanks to the skill of Ukrainian troops, two tanks were destroyed and another was damaged. Two occupiers were also wounded by munitions dropped from "Lasar’s Group" drones.

The footage was published on social media.

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