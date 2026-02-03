Soldiers of 157th Brigade found and eliminated group of occupiers in one of hangars in Illinivka

Pilots of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck Russian forces hiding in a hangar in the village of Illinivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is looking for various ways to infiltrate the Kostiantynivka direction.

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The footage shows Ukrainian pilots successfully detecting the invaders in their hiding place and eliminating them with a strike drone.

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