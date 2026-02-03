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Soldiers of 157th Brigade found and eliminated group of occupiers in one of hangars in Illinivka
Pilots of the 157th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck Russian forces hiding in a hangar in the village of Illinivka, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is looking for various ways to infiltrate the Kostiantynivka direction.
The footage shows Ukrainian pilots successfully detecting the invaders in their hiding place and eliminating them with a strike drone.
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