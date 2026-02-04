The Russian command continues to send foreign mercenaries on senseless assaults, promising them easy money, but for many of them, the journey ends in the snow-covered fields of Ukraine. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the last minutes of the life of a militant from Africa who tried to fight on the side of the occupiers.

The video shows the foreign legionnaire, finding himself alone in the middle of a clear field, kneeling and folding his hands in a prayer gesture, addressing a Ukrainian FPV drone.

The mercenary's inglorious end:

Futile hopes: Instead of surrendering in a timely and proper manner, the mercenary decided to "negotiate" with the equipment at the last moment. However, for the operator of the kamikaze drone, the armed occupier in position remains a legitimate target.

Geography of occupation: The presence of African mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces confirms the critical shortage of mobilisation resources in Russia and the Kremlin's attempts to plug the gaps on the front line at the expense of residents of poor countries.

Precision strike: Despite the invader's theatrical gestures, the kamikaze drone accomplishes its mission, striking the target with precision.

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