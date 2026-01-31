Russian mercenary from Kenya eliminated in Donetsk region, - DIU

At one of the positions of the Russian occupation forces, military intelligence officers discovered the body of Clinton Nyapara Moges, a citizen of the Republic of Kenya, born in 1997.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, the Kenyan lived and worked in Qatar, and later signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces and was sent to one of the assault units of the occupation forces.



After a short training period, the mercenary Mogeza died during a "meat assault" in the Donetsk region.



The DIU notes that the Russians did not evacuate the body of the deceased Kenyan, and the family did not receive any payments or even explanations from the Russian side.

Passports of two more Kenyans found

It is reported that the passports of two more Kenyan citizens were found on the eliminated mercenary — presumably the same recruited victims that Russia is preparing to throw into subsequent assaults.

The DIU warns

"Clinton Moge could have continued to live and work in safe and prosperous Qatar. Instead, he became yet another proof that for the Russian army, foreigners are just a disposable resource, doomed to death," the intelligence service emphasises.

The DIU of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine warns foreign citizens against travelling to the Russian Federation and any work on its territory, especially illegal work: "A trip to Russia is a real chance to end up in an assault company without training and no chance of survival."