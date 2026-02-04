Heavy "Vampir" drone helps rescue two Ukrainian assault troops from captivity near Huliaipole

Defense Forces drone pilots, using the heavy UAV "Vampir," rescued two Ukrainian assault troops of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo from captivity.

According to Censor.NET, during a combat operation near Huliaipole, the situation deteriorated sharply and enemy infantry managed to close in and capture two of our fighters.

Read more on our Telegram channel

However, at the moment when the Russian troops tried to take the captives with them, they were tracked from the command post and a decision was made to use munition drops from a heavy bomber UAV.

As a result of the special operation to rescue the soldiers, two occupiers were killed, and the Ukrainian defenders remained safe and unharmed.

The released footage shows the course of the operation, the risk assessment, and commanders’ comments.

Read more: Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region in Dobropillia; in total, enemy shelled region 15 times. PHOTO

Watch more: Drone operators of 33rd SAR hit 8 occupiers and "sleeper" drones in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO