Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region in Dobropillia; in total, enemy shelled region 15 times

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, killing one person.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 4 February, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was killed in Dobropillia. Five private houses were damaged in Ivanivka, Shakhovske community, four in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, two in Toretsk, and one in Hruzke.

Kramatorsk district

An administrative building was damaged in Mykolaivka, seven houses in Tykhonivka, and one in Raihorodok. A house was damaged in Sloviansk. Nine shopping pavilions were damaged in Kramatorsk. Twelve private houses and two trucks were damaged in Pryvillia, Cherkasy community. A car was damaged in Druzhkivka. Three high-rise buildings were damaged in Kostiantynivka.

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Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements inthe Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours. 943 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from the front line.