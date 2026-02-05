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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,243,840 people (+770 per day), 11,642 tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 23,996 armored personnel carriers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,243,840 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 5, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel – approximately 1,243,840 (+770) individuals
  • tanks – 11,642 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,996 (+4) units.
  • artillery systems – 36,975 (+60) units.
  • MLRS – 1,636 (+2) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,293 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 125,094 (+1,351) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,245 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 77,149 (+200) units.
  • special equipment – 4,062 (+0) units.

Watch more: Sicheslav paratroopers of 25th Brigade destroys enemy SPG in central Myrnohrad with single FPV drone. VIDEO

Втрати ворога за 4 лютого

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Russian Army (11827) Armed Forces HQ (5147) liquidation (3053) elimination (7303)
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