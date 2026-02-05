Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,243,840 people (+770 per day), 11,642 tanks, 36,975 artillery systems, 23,996 armored personnel carriers
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,243,840 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 5, 2026, are approximately:
- personnel – approximately 1,243,840 (+770) individuals
- tanks – 11,642 (+5) units.
- armored combat vehicles – 23,996 (+4) units.
- artillery systems – 36,975 (+60) units.
- MLRS – 1,636 (+2) cases.
- air defense systems – 1,293 (+0) units.
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 125,094 (+1,351) units.
- cruise missiles – 4,245 (+0) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 77,149 (+200) units.
- special equipment – 4,062 (+0) units.
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