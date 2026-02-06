Enemy attacked most intensively in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 152 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 80 air strikes and dropped 197 guided bombs. In addition, it used 6,235 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,044 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, including 65 with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the following populated areas:

Zelena Dolyna, Levadne, Orly, Prosiana in Dnipropetrovsk region;

Rizdvianka, Barvinivka, Kopani, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Charivne, Lisne, Liubytske, Dolynka, Zelena Dibrova in Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

Vesele in Kherson Oblast.

Hostilities

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 76 attacks in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' defensive lines three times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

Two enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the area of the settlement of Zahryzove and in the direction of Kupiansk.

The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defences in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Zarichne, and towards Stavky and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and towards Zakitne, Platonivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 31 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, and Novyi Donbas.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 11 directions, most of them in Pokrovsk, - General Staff

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three attacks yesterday, in the Zlahoda area and towards Oleksandrohrad.

There were 23 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole direction - in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Zelene.

Read more: Staroukrainka remains under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Southern Defence Forces

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Prymorske area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action over the past day.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces have struck a command post, a ground control station for unmanned aerial vehicles, eight enemy missile systems and artillery, four areas where personnel were concentrated and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders lost 720 personnel over the past day. Our soldiers also destroyed six tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, two air defence systems, 826 unmanned aerial vehicles, 162 vehicles and one piece of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.