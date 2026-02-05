Staroukrainka remains under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Southern Defence Forces

The enemy attempted to infiltrate Staroukrainka in Zaporizhzhia, but Ukrainian troops repelled the attack and destroyed the sabotage group. The village remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"This is blatant misinformation because, first of all, the front line has not even reached that area yet. The enemy is currently located on the northern outskirts of Huliaipole, where fierce fighting is taking place," Voloshyn said.

According to him, active hostilities were recorded in other areas of the direction.

Watch more: Heavy "Vampir" drone helps rescue two Ukrainian assault troops from captivity near Huliaipole. VIDEO

"Over the past day, about a dozen combat clashes were recorded in this direction near the settlements of Zelene and Varvarivka, but these combat clashes did not take place in Staroukrainka," the spokesman said.

He specified that earlier, an enemy sabotage group had attempted to infiltrate the village.

"The terrain there is very difficult, with ravines cutting through the area near the Haichur River. An enemy sabotage group attempted to approach Staroukrainka through one of these ravines. Indeed, there was a battle, this group was destroyed, and the village remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces today," Voloshyn emphasised.

The spokesman added that the enemy regularly uses information dumping tactics.

"This is fake news, the group was destroyed. Yes, there were enemy attempts, but the village remains under our control," he stressed.

Watch more: Drones from "Asgard" battalion of 412th brigade struck column of Russian equipment near Huliaipole. VIDEO