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Drones from "Asgard" battalion of 412th brigade struck column of Russian equipment near Huliaipole
Drone operators from the "Asgard" battalion of the 412th "Nemesis" brigade carried out a series of strikes on a column of occupiers' equipment moving near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, during the strikes, the Russian soldiers jumped out of the trucks and tried to flee, but to no avail.
The footage shows four vehicles carrying occupying forces personnel and supplies being destroyed by Ukrainian UAVs.
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