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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Fighting in Huliaipillia direction
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Drones from "Asgard" battalion of 412th brigade struck column of Russian equipment near Huliaipole

Drone operators from the "Asgard" battalion of the 412th "Nemesis" brigade carried out a series of strikes on a column of occupiers' equipment moving near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, during the strikes, the Russian soldiers jumped out of the trucks and tried to flee, but to no avail.

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The footage shows four vehicles carrying occupying forces personnel and supplies being destroyed by Ukrainian UAVs.

Watch more: Soldiers of 16th Corps stopped assault and eliminated 220 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Watch more: Operators of 412th Nemesis Brigade of Unmanned Systems Forces eliminate over 2,500 occupiers in three months. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11801) Hulyaypole (146) elimination (7278) drones (4535) 412th Nemesis Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces (26)
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