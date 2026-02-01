Soldiers of 16th Corps stopped assault and eliminated 220 occupiers in Kharkiv region

In the north of the Kharkiv region, the enemy attempted to take advantage of poor weather conditions to storm the positions of the 16th Army Corps.

According to Censor.NET, due to weather conditions, the enemy significantly increased the number of "meat" assaults without technical support.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukrainian defenders also add that over the past three days, 220 occupiers have been eliminated in the corps' area of responsibility.

The fighters shared footage of their combat operations on the Telegram channel.

Watch more: Special forces of SSU’s Alfa unit eliminated 60 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO