Special forces from the Alpha Special Operations Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine struck occupying forces in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region during combat sorties with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters struck Russian infantry positions and prevented the enemy from gathering in this section of the front.

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As a result, the soldiers eliminated 60 Russian soldiers, as shown in the published footage.

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