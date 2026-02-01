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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Minus 3 Russian soldiers in pipes under road: drone operators of 225th Regiment eliminated Russian reconnaissance

Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment used strike drones to eliminate Russian reconnaissance units that had been driven into a trap.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots drove the Russians into pipes under the road, where the operators could see the territory as clear as day.

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The occupiers could not get out of the trap, but tried to run between the pipes.

As a result, Ukrainian drones eliminated three enemy scouts.

Watch more: Drones of 79th Brigade of Air Assault Forces destroyed car with five occupiers in centre of Myrnohrad. VIDEO

See more: Since beginning of 2026, the National Guard has destroyed 2,786 occupiers’ dugouts and over 1,000 pieces of equipment. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11799) elimination (7275) drones (4533) 225th Separate Assault Regiment (37)
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