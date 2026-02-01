Minus 3 Russian soldiers in pipes under road: drone operators of 225th Regiment eliminated Russian reconnaissance

Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment used strike drones to eliminate Russian reconnaissance units that had been driven into a trap.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots drove the Russians into pipes under the road, where the operators could see the territory as clear as day.

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The occupiers could not get out of the trap, but tried to run between the pipes.

As a result, Ukrainian drones eliminated three enemy scouts.

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