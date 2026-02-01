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Minus 3 Russian soldiers in pipes under road: drone operators of 225th Regiment eliminated Russian reconnaissance
Fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment used strike drones to eliminate Russian reconnaissance units that had been driven into a trap.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots drove the Russians into pipes under the road, where the operators could see the territory as clear as day.
The occupiers could not get out of the trap, but tried to run between the pipes.
As a result, Ukrainian drones eliminated three enemy scouts.
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