Drones of 79th Brigade of Air Assault Forces destroyed car with five occupiers in centre of Myrnohrad

FPV drone operators from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces destroyed a vehicle carrying occupiers in the centre of Myrnohrad.

According to Censor.NET, five Russian soldiers tried to take advantage of unfavourable weather conditions and drive into the city centre at high speed.

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Despite the bad weather, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy's movements and transmitted the coordinates to the operators of strike FPV drones.

As a result, one occupier was eliminated and four were wounded. The vehicle was destroyed.

Soldiers of the 79th Airborne Brigade continue to conduct search and strike operations in Myrnohrad and its surroundings, where the operational situation remains difficult.

"The occupiers are continuing their attempts to build up forces in the central part of the city, where small-arms fighting is ongoing. In addition to small infantry groups, the enemy is attempting to use light vehicles in some places to quickly break through into the town," the video commentary adds.

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