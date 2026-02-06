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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,244,560 people (+720 per day), 11,648 tanks, 37,014 artillery systems, 24,007 armored personnel carriers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,244,560 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to February 6, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,244,560 (+720) individuals
  • tanks – 11,648 (+6) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,007 (+11) units.
  • artillery systems – 37,014 (+39) units.
  • MLRS – 1,637 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,295 (+2) units.
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 125,920 (+826) units.
  • cruise missiles – 4,245 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 77,311 (+162) units.
  • special equipment – 4,063 (+1) units.

Watch more: Pokrovsk direction: artillerymen of 55th Airborne Brigade destroyed position of BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 4 quad bikes, 3 passenger cars, and 2 "loaves". VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 6 лютого

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Russian Army (11838) Armed Forces HQ (5153) liquidation (3054) elimination (7311)
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