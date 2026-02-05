Pokrovsk direction: artillerymen of 55th Airborne Brigade destroyed position of BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 4 quad bikes, 3 passenger cars, and 2 "loaves". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to effectively destroy enemy firepower and logistics on one of the hottest sections of the front line. According to Censor.NET, footage of the successful work of operators of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" has been published online.

The video shows a series of precise strikes on a concentration of occupiers' equipment as they attempted to set up firing positions.

The results of the fire damage:

Destruction of MLRS: Thanks to aerial reconnaissance and the support of concerned citizens who help equip the unit, the BM-21 "Grad" position that was shelling our positions was hit.

Large-scale logistics losses: Four quad bikes, three passenger cars and two specialised trucks of the "loaf" type, which the invaders used to transport infantry and ammunition, were destroyed by precision strikes.

Elimination of manpower: In addition to the equipment, the elimination of one invader who was at the position at the time of the strike has been confirmed.

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The coordinated work of the artillery and drone operators significantly undermines the enemy's offensive potential in the Pokrovsk direction. Each piece of destroyed equipment is a step towards stabilising the front line.

"Pokrovsk direction. Beautiful. Operators of the 55th Airborne Brigade, with your help, hit a position of a BM-21 "Grad", 4 ATVs, 3 cars, 2 "loaves" and a katsap. Thank you to everyone who continues to support the army!" commented the unit on the results of their work.

Watch more: "Minus $95,000 in 3 days": paratroopers of 25th Brigade set record for destroying enemy "Mavics". VIDEO

Read more: Defense Forces continue to control northern parts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad – Operation Task Force "East"