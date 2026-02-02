Defense Forces continue to control northern parts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad – Operation Task Force "East"

Active operations by Ukrainian units are ongoing in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

This was reported in the Operation Task Force "East" update as of the evening of February 2, Censor.NET reports.

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Situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the start of the day, Defense Forces units in the Operation Task Force "East" area of responsibility have repelled 42 Russian assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhordne, and Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 21 attacks.

Read more: Russian occupiers are trying to advance into Sumy region, - SBGS

Situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. All enemy movements are detected in a timely manner, and fire is brought to bear on the enemy.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units control the northern part of the city. The enemy is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city, and small-arms fighting with the enemy continues in central Myrnohrad.

The Defense Forces are conducting search-and-strike actions to prevent further advances by the invaders.

"Ukrainian units are being provided with the necessary means to maintain combat capability in low-temperature conditions. Logistical sustainment remains difficult. Heavy drones and ground robotic systems are being used for resupply," the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy concentrated additional reserves and tried to advance in the areas of the settlement of Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction and Toretsk in the Kostyantynivka direction, but had no success.

Read more: Situation in Myrnohrad remains consistently difficult, - 79th SAAB