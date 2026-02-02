Russian occupiers are trying to advance into Sumy region, - SBGS

Russian troops continue their attempts to storm Sumy region, but they are not carrying out large-scale attacks to capture Ukrainian territory. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "We-Ukraine" by Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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"The enemy continues its attempts to storm the Sumy direction. In recent days, the enemy may have slightly reduced its activity near Dehtiarne in the direction of Vovchanski Khutory. But again, the enemy is not giving up on its attempts to advance deeper into our country's territory. The enemy has not taken any active action in the areas where the State Border Guard Service is located in the Sumy region for several days," the spokesman said.

Demchenko added that the enemy is not currently attempting to advance on a large scale in the Sumy region, nor has any large-scale advance been recorded. However, the enemy is "testing the waters" in various areas in order to enter Ukrainian territory with larger groups in the future.

Read more: Russia occupied Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk region and advanced near Hrabovske in Sumy region, - DeepState

"In every area, even where the enemy is not showing any activity, it is suffering huge losses. Knowing and seeing how Russia treats its people, they use them exclusively as "cannon fodder" and continue to push forward in the hope that "cannon fodder assaults" will enable them to capture positions and continue to advance deeper into the territory of our state," Demchenko explained.