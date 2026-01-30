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News Fighting in Sumy region Fighting in the Oleksandrivka direction
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Russia occupied Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk region and advanced near Hrabovske in Sumy region, - DeepState

Russian troops have occupied the village of Zlahoda and advanced into Yehorivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances are also being reported in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Map update 

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region) and has also advanced near Hrabovske (Sumy region) and Yehorivka (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.

DeepState: Russia has occupied Zlagoda in Dnipropetrovsk region

DeepState: Russia has occupied Zlagoda in Dnipropetrovsk region

DeepState: Russia has occupied Zlagoda in Dnipropetrovsk region

What preceded

The day before, DeepState reported that Russian occupiers had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Read more: DeepState: Russians occupy Novomykolaivka in Sumy region, advance near Molodetske in Donetsk region. MAP

Author: 

Yehorivka (2) Zlahoda (6) Hrabovske (20)
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