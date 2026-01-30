Russia occupied Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk region and advanced near Hrabovske in Sumy region, - DeepState
Russian troops have occupied the village of Zlahoda and advanced into Yehorivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances are also being reported in the Sumy region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Map update
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Zlahoda (Dnipropetrovsk region) and has also advanced near Hrabovske (Sumy region) and Yehorivka (Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.
What preceded
The day before, DeepState reported that Russian occupiers had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
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