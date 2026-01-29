ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9159 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
2 987 0

Russians are advancing in Vovchansk, as well as near Dronivka and Pazeno in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian occupiers have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian troops are advancing in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

Russia advances in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: what is known?

The occupiers have also advanced near Dronivka and Pazeno in the Donetsk region.

Russia advances in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: what is known?
Russia advances in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: what is known?

Read more: 109 combat engagements recorded at front. Pokrovsk direction remains most intense, General Staff says

What preceded this?

Read more: 46 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and South Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Author: 

military actions (3304) Vovchansk (321) Dronivka (21) Pazeno (8) DeepState (500)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 