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Russians are advancing in Vovchansk, as well as near Dronivka and Pazeno in Donetsk region - DeepState
Russian occupiers have advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Russian troops are advancing in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.
The occupiers have also advanced near Dronivka and Pazeno in the Donetsk region.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, the Defence Forces stated that the Russian Federation was seeking to break through the border in the Kharkiv region to create a "buffer zone".
- The State Border Guard Service stated that Ukrainian soldiersare clearing the area after Russian attempts to advance in the Kharkiv region.
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