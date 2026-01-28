46 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and South Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of Wednesday, January 28, 46 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

From Russian territory, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near the settlements of Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Ulanove, Rohizne, and Bezsalivka in Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times and carried out 33 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,236,570 people (+690 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,713 artillery systems, 23,958 ACV. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Prylipka, and toward Obukhivka, Kolodiazne, and Kutkivka.

in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Prylipka, and toward Obukhivka, Kolodiazne, and Kutkivka. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks toward Drobysheve and Stavky. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out one attack near Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five offensive actions near the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy today attempted 15 times to advance toward Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked once toward Yehorivka.

Read more: Russian Tor-M2 SAM system was struck in occupied Crimea – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Huliaipole area and toward Dobropillia. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out strikes on the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhniia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Dolynka.

in the Huliaipole area and toward Dobropillia. Three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out strikes on the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhniia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Dolynka. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Russians are attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine