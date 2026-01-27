Russians are attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, there were 103 combat clashes between Defence Forces soldiers and Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 99 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 227 guided bombs. In addition, they used 7,462 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,838 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Kopani, Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Yurkivka, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck the area of concentration of enemy personnel, three UAV control points, a multiple launch rocket system and an enemy control point.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out six air strikes over the past day, dropping 11 guided bombs and firing 77 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

Read more: "It’s like whack-a-mole": Soldiers of "Khartiia" told about battles with ruscists in Kupiansk, - WP

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Lyman.

Yesterday, there were two attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times, trying to advance in the directions of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

Watch more: Occupiers in supermarket in Kupiansk: SOF eliminated two ruscists and captured two more. VIDEO

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and towards Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 33 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of the settlements of Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions four times in the Zelenyi Hai area and towards Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Enemy has abandoned its positions on Oleksiivskyi Island in Kherson region, - Voloshyn

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted 16 times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the Huliaipole area and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, in the direction of Prymorske and in the Stepnohirsk area.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovsk direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor.

Read more: 48 combat engagements reported along frontline, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff