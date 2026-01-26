48 combat engagements reported along frontline, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, January 26, 48 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near the settlements of Rohizne, Volfyne, Znob-Trubchevska, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Buniakyne, Havrylova Sloboda, Stiahailivka, Budky and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and conducted 37 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our units, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system.

Read more: 119 combat engagements at front, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine aerial bombs, and conducted 37 shelling attacks on settlements and positions of our units, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas of Prylipka and Vovchansk and toward Lyman.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the invaders toward Drobysheve and Lyman. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded so far in the Sloviansk direction.

One combat engagement took place in the Kramatorsk direction near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka, as well as toward Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted 19 times today to advance toward our positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Bilytske and Hryshyne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor carried out one attack toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,233,020 people (+930 per day), 11,603 tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 23,949 ACVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and toward Varvarivka and Dobropillia. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani and Vozdvyzhivka.

in the area of Huliaipole and toward Varvarivka and Dobropillia. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani and Vozdvyzhivka. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Stepnohirsk. Air strikes hit Yurkivka and Tavriiske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

"Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and number of other enemy targets hit, - General Staff