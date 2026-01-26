Oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and number of other enemy targets hit, - General Staff

On the night of 26 January, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck infrastructure at the "Slavyansk Eco" oil refinery (Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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Capacity of the enterprise

As noted, the annual processing capacity of this enterprise is over 4 million tonnes of oil. This plant is part of the Russian Federation's energy infrastructure and is involved in supplying the aggressor's armed forces.

Consequences

As noted, strikes by attack UAVs on the plant's territory and explosions in the target area were recorded. According to preliminary information, elements of the primary oil processing facility were hit.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Belgorod, and there were power outages: thermal power plant was likely attacked. VIDEO

Other damage

The logistics depots of the invaders' units in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk (the city of Donetsk) and Zaporizhzhia (the village of Solodkovodne) regions were also hit.

In addition, in order to weaken the enemy's offensive capabilities, strikes were carried out on the UAV control point of the unit in the area of Velyka Novosilka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) and on concentrations of enemy manpower in the areas of Yunakivka (temporarily occupied territory of Sumy region) and Kolisnykivka (temporarily occupied territory of Kharkiv region). The number of occupiers killed and wounded is being determined.

The defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban: there are reports of a fire at the oil refinery.

Watch more: Russian air defense missile destroys apartment building in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO