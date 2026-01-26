Drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban: reports of fire at oil refinery

Fragments of the UAV fell on the territory of two enterprises in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Russia (Krasnodar Krai), causing fires and injuring one person.

This was reported by the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters, according to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.

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Details

As noted, local residents also reported a fire at a local oil refinery.

In addition, debris from drones was found in the Seversky and Abinsky districts. Power lines, school buildings and private houses were damaged, and windows were broken, the headquarters said.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Oil depot "Penzanefteprodukt" hit in Russia – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

What preceded this?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal and air defence facilities in occupied Crimea had been hit.

In addition, the Ilsky oil refinery, oil facilities in Tatarstan and a number of enemy targets in occupied Donetsk region were hit.

Watch more: Russian air defense missile destroys apartment building in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO