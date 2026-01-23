119 combat engagements at front, most in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Since the beginning of January 23, 119 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into our territory.

This is stated in the General Staff report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy strikes

Russian invaders carried out 62 air strikes and dropped 145 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3,339 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,779 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and conducted 56 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and toward the settlement of Nesterne.

in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and toward the settlement of Nesterne. In the Kupiansk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Read more: 222 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them - in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assault actions in the areas of Novoselivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobysheve, Torske, and Yampil, and toward the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, and Dibrova. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked twice near Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three enemy assault actions took place today toward the settlements of Nykyforivka and Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 20 combat engagements took place today. The enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 31 times in the areas of Dorozhnie, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Shevchenko, and Novopavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 109 occupiers were neutralized, 75 of them irrecoverable.

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed:

two tanks,

two armored combat vehicles,

five vehicles and two units of special equipment,

one quad bike,

one EW system,

34 UAVs, and one enemy personnel shelter.

Our defenders also hit one artillery system, a quad bike, two vehicles, an EW system, and ten enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders in the areas of Oleksandrohrad and Zlahoda and in the direction of Dobropillia, Ivanivka, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Read more: Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and air defence facilities in occupied Crimea hit, - General Staff of AFU

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor attempted 20 times to push forward toward the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke and Huliaipole and in the direction of Sviatopetrivka, Zelenyi, and Varvarivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing. Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Zaliznychne, Bratske, Rizdvianka, and Ternuvate came under enemy air strikes.

to push forward toward the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke and Huliaipole and in the direction of Sviatopetrivka, Zelenyi, and Varvarivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing. Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Zaliznychne, Bratske, Rizdvianka, and Ternuvate came under enemy air strikes. In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack toward Pavlivka. The enemy carried out an air strike on Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Russian UAV warehouse in temporarily occupied Luhansk region, General Staff says