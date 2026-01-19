Defense Forces hit Russian UAV warehouse in temporarily occupied Luhansk region, General Staff says

On the night of January 19, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck an enemy UAV warehouse in the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy drone warehouse hit

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 19, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles of a unit of the 144th Motor Rifle Division (Novokrasnianka settlement, temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region)," the statement said.

It is noted that a hit on the target was recorded.

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Results of strikes on oil refinery clarified

In addition, the results of a recent strike on the "Tuapsinsky" oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai were clarified — a hit on the company’s loading terminal was confirmed.

The results of a strike by attack UAVs on the "Oskolneftesnab" oil depot (Kotel, Belgorod region, Russia) were also clarified. The destruction of one and damage to six RVS-1000-type tanks were confirmed.

The General Staff added that Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the enemy’s offensive capabilities and reducing its military and economic potential in order to compel Russia to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Russians did not advance in the Kramatorsk direction, but are actively storming in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff