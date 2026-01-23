222 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them - in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

The 1,430th day of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In total, 222 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front line as of 8 a.m. on 23 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 85 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, using one missile and dropping 226 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,862 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,545 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 83 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on populated areas, in particular:

Dobropillia Denetsk region;

Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Shevchenkivske, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: 123 combat clashes recorded since start of day, including 56 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy forces and an artillery system.

Situation in the north

Three combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 72 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

Read more: Fighting continues in Vovchansk: Russians are trying to bypass city from flanks, - Trehubov

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and in the direction of Izbytskyi.

One attack by the occupiers took place in the Kupiansk direction during the day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the area of the village of Synkivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Drobysheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and Yampolivka.

Read more: Occupiers are shooting at their own people due to chaos in interaction between units in Kharkiv region, - 16th Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Sloviansk direction, near the settlements of Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazeno and Siversk, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times.

Seven combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 92 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

Read more: Kill zone in Kupiansk: what is happening in the city?. VIDEO

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and in the direction of Nechaivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted to advance 37 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

According to the General Staff, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.